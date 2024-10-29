GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

8 UNLF (P) cadres arrested with arms, ammunition in Manipur's Thoubal

Manipur Police arrests 8 UNLF (P) members, seizes arms in Thoubal district; one PLA cadre apprehended in Imphal West

Updated - October 29, 2024 12:25 pm IST - Imphal

PTI

Manipur Police arrested eight members of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Manipur (Pambei) and seized arms and ammunition from their possession in Thoubal district, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The UNLF (P) members were arrested on Monday for threatening people and restraining the land demarcation process in Thoubal district, it said.

Two cadres of banned People’s Liberation Army held in Manipur, arms recovered

Three AK 47 rifle, two AK 56 rifle, one M-16 rifle, one 9mm pistol, 147 AK 47 live round ammunition, 20 M-16 live round ammunition, 25 of 9 mm live round ammunition, sixteen mobile handsets and one SUV were seized from their possession, the statement said.

The Pambei faction of UNLF signed a ceasefire agreement with the Centre in 2023.

Two cadres of militant outfit PREPAK arrested in Manipur

Police also apprehended one cadre of the proscribed People's Liberation Army from Top Leirak Machin area in Imphal West on Monday.

The arrested cadre was involved in extortion activities in Imphal area, police said.

Published - October 29, 2024 12:24 pm IST

Related Topics

Manipur / arrest

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.