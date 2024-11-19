11 Manipur MLAs get notice for not attending CM Biren Singh’s meeting

I: The Manipur Chief Minister’s Secretariat has served notices to 11 MLAs, including ministers, for not attending a meeting convened by Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Monday (November 18, 2024) to discuss the law-and-order situation in the State.

The MLAs asked to explain their absence included Kshetrigao’s Sheikh Noorul Hassan of the National People’s Party (NPP), which withdrew support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government on Sunday.

The NPP, too, served show-cause notices to three of its seven MLAs for attending the meeting despite the party having withdrawn its support from the Biren Singh-led government on Sunday (November 17, 2024). These MLAs are Mayanglambam Rameswhar Singh representing the Kakching constituency, Thongam Shanti Singh (Moirang), and Irengbam Nalini Devi (Oinam).

“Our Tamenglong MLA, Janghemlung Panmei did not attend the meeting but someone faked his signature to show he was present,” an Imphal Valley-based NPP leader told The Hindu.

“Our State Committee wrote to our national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who issued a show-cause notice to the three MLAs who defied the party’s stand,” he said.

Barring Mr. Hassan and Sapam Nishikanta Singh, an independent MLA who represents the Keishamthong seat, all legislators served notices by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat are BJP members. Among them, Khumukcham Joykisan (Thangmeiband) and Md Achab Uddin (Jiribam) had switched from the Janata Dal (United).

Two “absentee” NPP legislators – N Kayisii of Tadubi constituency and Khuraijam Loken Singh of Wangoi – were not given any notice, unlike Mr Hassan.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh referred to the turnout at Monday’s meeting to assert that the “writing on the wall is clear” for the BJP in Manipur.

“The Manipur Assembly has 60 MLAs. Last night, the CM of Manipur called a meeting in Imphal of all MLAs belonging to the NDA. Other than him, only 26 showed up. Of these 26, 4 belong to the NPP whose National President has already written to the BJP National President withdrawing support to the present CM,” he posted on X.

Among the attendees was Manipur’s Rajya Sabha member Leishemba Sanajaoba.

After the NPP pulled out, the NDA in Manipur has 46 MLAs. Eight of them, including seven of the BJP, are Kuki-Zo MLAs who left the Imphal Valley after the ethnic clashes broke out on May 3, 2023.