Manipur violence | Supreme Court to pass orders on August 25 to facilitate proper functioning of Justice Mittal panel

August 21, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

The Supreme Court will pass orders on Friday to facilitate the proper functioning of Justice Mittal panel set up to oversee relief for victims of Manipur violence.

The top court on August 21 ordered three reports filed by the panel headed by former Judge Gita Mittal — inquiring into the nature of violence against women that occurred in Manipur — to be given to lawyers concerned.

The committee flagged that victims of ethnic violence in Manipur have lost their necessary documents and need to be reissued.

The apex court had asked the three-member committee of former high court judges — Justice Gita Mittal, former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Shalini Phansalkar Joshi, former Judge of the Bombay High Court and Justice Asha Menon, former Judge of the Delhi High Court — to inquire into the nature of violence against women that occurred in Manipur since May 4.

