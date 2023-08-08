HamberMenu
Manipur violence: State Congress camping in New Delhi to meet senior party leaders

The Manipur Congress is trying to contact senior party leaders in New Delhi to take steps to discuss the situation in the State during the current Parliament session

August 08, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - IMPHAL

Iboyaima Lalithangbam
Former Manipur Chief Minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh. File

Former Manipur Chief Minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

  The Opposition Congress in Manipur is trying to contact senior party leaders in New Delhi to take steps to discuss the situation prevailing in the State during the current Parliament session.

In this connection, Congress legislature party leader Okram Ibobi has been camping in Delhi since Monday.  Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Ibobi said that the team had already met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge. The team will also call on other leaders.

He said that the “failed” BJP-led government in Manipur remained “inactive” while the militants opened fire at the innocent villagers. “There is no law and order  in Manipur. This observation was made by the Supreme court,” he said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had refused to say a single word on the killings of the innocent villagers. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah who said that he would come back to  Manipur had failed to do so.

Last week, armed militants, suspected to be Kukis, had raided the Kwakta village, killing three sleeping persons. Two of them were father and son. There were  allegations that some security personnel did not allow the police team to enter the affected  village. Though it was attributed to “communication gap”, police sources said that some Central forces were replaced  by State forces .

On Monday, women activists imposed a “public curfew” seeking the removal of Assam Rifles personnel and not allowing the movement of the personnel.

