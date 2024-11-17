 />
Manipur violence: Rahul Gandhi urges PM to visit State, work towards restoring peace

Congress leader urges Prime Minister Modi to visit Manipur amid violent clashes as protesters attack Ministers’ residences

Published - November 17, 2024 03:11 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday (November 16, 2024) termed the recent string of violent clashes and continuing bloodshed in Manipur “deeply disturbing”, as he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state and work towards restoring peace in the region.

Violence erupts in Manipur after recovery of bodies, curfew imposed, mobile internet suspended

A day after the bodies of three out of six missing persons were fished out of a river in Manipur, protesters on Saturday (November 16, 2024) attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs, prompting the government to clamp prohibitory orders in five districts for an indefinite period besides suspending internet services in parts of the State.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the recent string of violent clashes and continuing bloodshed in Manipur is deeply disturbing.

“After more than a year of division and suffering, it was the hope of every Indian that the Central and State governments would make every effort at reconciliation and found a solution,” the former Congress chief said.

“I urge the PM once again to visit Manipur and work towards restoring peace and healing in the region,” Mr. Gandhi said.

PM Modi off on his 'periodic foreign jaunt', why is he 'steadfastly refusing' to visit Manipur: Congress

In Imphal, angry protesters ransacked the houses of three legislators, including that of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's son-in-law, and set their properties on fire even as the security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the agitators.

Manipur’s ‘peacekeeper’ women rally to save Naga talks

The Congress has been attacking the Prime Minister for not visiting Manipur, besides slamming the Centre for its handling of the situation in the ethnic strife-torn northeastern state.

The violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur has claimed more than 200 lives since May last year.

