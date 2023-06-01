Manipur violence | Panel headed by HC judge to monitor probe by special CBI team, says Amit Shah

June 01, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 12:23 pm IST

The Centre will appoint a judicial commission under a retired high court judge to probe the ethnic clashes in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on June 1 in Imphal.

He met 22 Meitei and 25 Kuki organisations in Manipur, leaders of 11 political parties and also visited relief camps.

“Centre will also constitute a peace committee under chairmanship of Governor. It will comprise industrialists, sportspersons and civil society organisations among others,” he said.

An inter-agency unified command centre to be constituted under retired IPS officer Kuldeep Singh that will probe cases without any bias.

“Six cases will be probed by a special team of the CBI under the Centre. I want to assure all Manipur people that there will be an impartial and fair probe.” the Union Minister said.

Ex-gratia amount of ₹10 lakh announced

Relief and rehabilitation package of ₹10 lakh will be given to the affected families. Another package for injured and those who have lost property will be announced by Home Ministry on June 2.

A separate camp will be set up to distribute essential supplies including ration, medicines and vegetables.

Temporary railway platform to be built soon, it will be operational in the next few days so that essentials can be supplied easily.

“We are going to start helicopter services for hill areas, ₹2,000 per person. They will be dropped to airports and will be used for inter State transport also,” he said.

Three special medical teams have arrived in Manipur and five more will be coming soon. They will go to Moreh, Kangkokpi and Churachandpur.

“Education Ministry officials have arrived in Imphal to see education is not affected. Online education will be facilitated. The system will be set up in two days,” Mr. Shah said.

Petrol pumps in the State shall remain open to avoid inconvenience for people, he added.

‘Strict action to be taken in case of violation of SoO agreement’

“I want to send a strong message to SoO [Suspension of Operations] groups that any kind of violation of SoO pact will be taken sternly, they will be strictly monitored. I want to appeal those who have weapons to surrender them. Police will start combing operation from tomorrow, they should come forward and surrender weapons to the police,” he said.

There was peace in Manipur for six years, due to court judgment, there has been some misunderstandings. We have peace pacts with 15 groups in Manipur, he added.

“Many arms have been recovered, when mob comes, there is a hesitation to fire at them. Combing operation will start if arms are not surrendered,” he further added.