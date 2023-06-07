ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur violence: Members of Kuki community hold protest outside Shah's residence

June 07, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST - New Delhi

The protesters were holding placards with messages such as 'Save Kuki Lives' and raising slogans

PTI

People from Manipur’s Kuki community hold a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence against the ongoing violence in the northeastern state, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar

People from Manipur's Kuki community held a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence here on June 7 against the ongoing violence in the northeastern state, police said.

ALSO READ
Manipur violence | Mother, son burnt alive, BSF jawan killed; Centre sends additional troops as crisis soars

The protesters were holding placards with messages such as 'Save Kuki Lives' and raising slogans, they said.

People from Manipur’s Kuki community hold a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence against the ongoing violence in the northeastern state, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar

Police said four of the protesters were allowed to enter the home minister's residence for a meeting and the rest were shifted to Jantar Mantar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Manipur govt. yet to take a position in court case on inclusion of Meiteis in ST list

At least 98 people have lost their lives and 310 more were injured in ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago. A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps in the state.

Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Also read: Manipur mayhem, a manufactured schism

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US