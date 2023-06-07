Manipur violence: Members of Kuki community hold protest outside Shah's residence

June 07, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST - New Delhi

People from Manipur's Kuki community held a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence here on June 7 against the ongoing violence in the northeastern state, police said.

The protesters were holding placards with messages such as 'Save Kuki Lives' and raising slogans, they said.

Police said four of the protesters were allowed to enter the home minister's residence for a meeting and the rest were shifted to Jantar Mantar.

At least 98 people have lost their lives and 310 more were injured in ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago. A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps in the state.

Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

