Manipur violence: ITLF seeks Home Minister Amit Shah’s help

Updated - July 13, 2024 01:00 pm IST

Published - July 13, 2024 12:37 pm IST - Imphal

Manipur-based Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum challenged CM Biren Singh’s claims of peace talks, asserting that tribal leaders have not been involved in any such discussions

PTI

A rally organised by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) in Manipur’s Churachandpur, demanding a solution to the ethnic violence in the State. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Manipur-based Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) on July 13 wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing serious concerns regarding the alleged heavy-handed actions against Kuki-Zo village volunteers by central agencies amid ongoing ethnic conflicts.

The letter strongly condemned multiple incidents, particularly in Jiribam’s Phaitol and Mongbung villages, where it was reported that central security forces allegedly assaulted seven Kuki women and detained two village youths.

They also highlighted the arrest of three Kuki-Zo volunteers following an arson attack, along with allegations of burning residences belonging to community leaders, which have further escalated local tensions.

The forum also claimed that five Kuki women were physically assaulted, necessitating their hospitalisation, and alleged that security forces set fire to the residence of the general secretary of the Kuki Inpi (Jiribam, Noney, and Tamenglong).

These allegations come in the wake of operations by security forces at Phaitol and L Hengjol villages in Kangpokpi district on July 8 and 9, resulting in the arrest of three militants and seizure of three AK series rifles along with 1,300 rounds of ammunition.

They challenged Chief Minister Biren Singh's claims of peace talks, asserting that tribal leaders have not been involved in any such discussions.

"The CM should stop spreading rumours to gain public support. If some people have taken part in any meeting, they are doing so in their personal capacity," the letter said.

