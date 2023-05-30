Manipur violence | Amit Shah meets civil society, women’s group in Imphal 

May 30, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met members of the civil society organisations and a group of women leaders on the second day of his visit to violence-hit Manipur on Tuesday (May 30).

Mr. Shah arrived in Imphal on Monday, his first visit since the State was engulfed by ethnic clashes claiming more than 75 lives so far.

Watch | Climate of fear still lingers in Manipur

Editorial | Alarming turn: On the situation in Manipur

Mr. Shah said on Tuesday that he had a fruitful discussion with the members of different civil society irganisations in Imphal. “They expressed their commitment to peace and assured that we would together contribute to paving the way to restore normalcy in Manipur,” he said.

The Minister added that he met a group of women leaders (Meira Paibi) in Manipur. “Reiterated the significance of the role of women in the society of Manipur. Together, we are committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in the state,” Mr. Shah said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was accompanied by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Director, Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh was also present in one of the meetings with civil society groups.

Mr. Shah is expected to travel to the hill districts of Churachandpur, Moreh and Kangkokpi to meet the tribal groups. He will be in Manipur till June 1.

Mr. Shah had earlier in Guwahati said that the clashes erupted after a Manipur High Court order.

The High Court on March 27 directed the State government to submit a recommendation for inclusion of Meitis in the Scheduled Tribe list asking to consider the proposal preferably within four weeks.

Also Read | Manipur unrest | The embers of Meitei-Kuki conflict still glow

This was opposed by the existing 34 scheduled tribes in Manipur who comprise 41 % of the State’s population and predominantly live in the hill districts. A tribal solidarity rally was organised in Churachandpur and other areas on May 3, following which violence erupted. Many parts of the State still remain under curfew

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT