Centre deploys 90 more companies of CAPF in Manipur

Manipur Security Adviser Kuldiep Singh said on Friday (November 22, 2024) that the Central Government has deployed 90 additional companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), around 9,000 personnel, since August this year in the State.

At present, 288 companies of CAPFs, around 29,000 personnel, are deployed in Manipur, other than the State police, Army and the Assam Rifles.

Mr. Singh said at a press conference in Imphal that 32 people have been arrested for various incidents of arson and vandalism at the residences and properties of legislators and Ministers last week.

On November 16, a day after the discovery of bodies of three women and children, who were among six of a Meitei family abducted by armed militants during an encounter with security forces in Jiribam district on November 11, angry protesters stormed the properties of lawmakers across party lines.

Mr. Singh said that a security review meeting was held in Imphal and combing operations are being held. He said that 258 people have been killed in the State so far, which includes armed militants.

Mr. Singh added that the police will look into the allegations that a Meitei family was abducted in the presence of security forces. He said that on November 11, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post was attacked by armed militants, and later it was found that six members of a family, three women and three children, were abducted by militants. In that incident, 10 armed militants were killed by CRPF and police.

“Whether they were SoO militants or not, will be verified by police,” said Mr. Singh.

The Kuki Insurgent groups signed a suspension of operations (SoO) pact with the Centre and the State government in 2008. The State government has withdrawn from the pact earlier this year when it came up for annual extension.

The last rites of nine people — the six women and children, two others who were burnt to death, and one person killed in police firing — since November 11 in Jiribam were performed on Friday (November 22, 2024).