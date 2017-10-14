Manipur steps up vigil on border

Under instructions from the Union Home Ministry, the Manipur police have stepped up vigil along the border areas in the wake of the Rohingya refugee crisis.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, also in charge of Home, told The Hindu on Friday that new police check posts have been opened in Tengnoupal, Ukhrul and Kamjong districts that have a 365-km-long common border with Myanmar.

The Director-General of Police has directed all police stations in these districts to check the identity of persons entering from Myanmar.

All daily traders on business have to leave before nightfall. There is a legalised border trade between the two countries since 1995.