Manipur police register FIR over alleged name change of Thangjing Hills

Amid the ongoing inquiries by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) over the issue, the Manipur police on Monday registered a zero FIR over pictures of a banner placed in the culturally-disputed areas of the Thangjing Hills, a hill range considered sacred to both the Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo community — the two communities engaged in the ongoing ethnic conflict of the State. The FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint from the Land Resources Department of the Manipur government.

The picture over which the FIR has been registered showed a gateway on the way into a forested hillside. The writing on it read: “Kuki National Front - Military Council KNF-MC Kuki Army Thangting Camp”. The Land Resources Department said that based on this picture circulating on social media, it appeared to be in the area of Thangjing Hills and yet the banner had spelt it as “Thangting”.

The government said that since the area had been declared as a protected area of historical importance, the picture “indicated unauthorised changing of name” in violation of the Manipur Names of Places Act of 2024.

The State Government has immediately taken up measures to book any group or individuals involved in changing existing names of places in the state.



Posting on X on Monday night, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said his government had immediately taken measures to act against individuals who were changing names without the approval of the government. He said, “Under the Manipur Names of Places Act, 2024 a case has also been registered for changing Thangjing Ching, which is also a protected site, to Thangting.”

One of the areas of dispute over the hill range has been its nomenclature. The Kuki-Zo people have always called it Thangting Hills and the Meitei people have always referred to it as Thangjing Ching or Thangjing Hills.

In the complaint copy uploaded by him, the police in-charge of the Imphal station has marked the FIR under Sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal conspiracy (120-B), promoting enmity on the grounds of religion or ethnicity (153-A), and deliberate acts of trying outrage religious feelings of a community (295-A), being part of a group of dacoits (400), and public mischief (505), and relevant Sections of the Indian Forest Act.

Historical importance

In the complaint, the Land Resources Department said, “It is stated that the present day Thangjing Hill falls within the Churachandpur-Protected Forest which was notified in September 1966 under Section 29 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927. Further, Thangjing (Thangjing Ching) is a hill of historical importance and the Art and Culture Department, Government of Manipur has declared it as a protected site, under Section 4 of the Manipur Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains Act, 1976.”

The hill range, somewhere in the middle of the buffer zone created between Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts, has been contested by Kukis and Meiteis as that of religious and cultural significance to their respective communities. Contests over the right to pray and worship on the hill range have only escalated since the ethnic conflict between the two communities began on May 3, 2023.

Kuki-Zo village chiefs in the area and civil society organisations of the community have asserted their rights over the hill range throughout the conflict, leading to scathing responses from the government insisting that it was a protected area.

In February this year, the Department of Forests, Environment, and Climate Change of the Manipur government issued orders through the Governor, dismissing such claims made by the LS and the village chief of Ukha Loikhai, one of the Kuki-Zomi villages nearby, even though it said inquiries in this regard were still under way.

The orders said that the notification that had put the village out of the jurisdiction of the Churachandpur-Khoupum Protected Forests had been cancelled in 2022, thus putting it inside its limits and qualifying it as an encroachment on protected lands. The State government continued that a fresh inquiry regarding the village’s status had already been initiated.

Within days of the village being classified as within the limits of protected forests in 2022, village chief Thenkhomang Haokip had sent detailed complaints to the State government and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, saying that No Objection Certificate had not been obtained from him for re-classifying the land.

Months after the ethnic conflict began in 2023, the NCST took cognisance of the complaint and it too started an investigation by invoking its powers as a civil court.