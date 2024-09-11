Manipur Police book valley-based miscreants for attack on CRPF camp

The Manipur Police have filed a suo motu case against valley-based armed miscreants who attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp on September 8, amid renewed violence in the State. At least 11 people have been killed since September 1 in the hill and valley districts of Manipur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The civil society groups and students in the Meitei-dominated valley districts staged protests on Tuesday, often clashing with the police and the Central security forces, to demand the removal of Director General of Police Rajiv Singh and Security Adviser Kuldiep Singh, who is also the chairperson of the Unified Command, which is responsible for all security-related decisions in the strife-torn State. The protesters demanded that the Unified Command, which also steers the Central security forces, be headed by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

The first information report (FIR) registered at the New Keithelmanbi police station in Kangpokpi district said the company commander of the CRPF camp at Laimaton Thangbuh village had complained that on September 8, “unknown valley-based armed miscreants attacked the camp by indiscriminately firing from 5.30 p.m. to 6.40 p.m.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One villager killed

It added that an inquiry revealed that a 46-year-old woman identified as Nengjakhol Lhungdim, a resident of the village, died of bullet injuries on the spot while three homes were burnt down. A case of attempt to murder has been registered.

A police official said the attack was reportedly carried out by cadres of the KYKL under the umbrella of G5 – five valley-based banned Meitei insurgent groups. The groups are UNLF(K), KYKL(O), PREPAK, KCP and KYKL(S).

“The CRPF retaliated strongly and one militant was likely injured. Inputs suggest that he succumbed to his injuries but we are yet to trace his body,” said the official.

Ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo and the Meitei people erupted in the State on May 3, 2023. As many as 237 people have been killed and more than 60,000 people have been displaced in the violence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.