GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manipur Police book valley-based miscreants for attack on CRPF camp

Attack in Laimaton Thangbuh village was carried out by cadres of the KYKL under the umbrella of G5 – five valley-based banned Meitei groups, says police official

Updated - September 12, 2024 12:02 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
CRPF personnel deployed at Gamgiphai, the Interstate border checkpost, after the recent violence in different areas and districts, in Kangpokpi/Imphal West on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

CRPF personnel deployed at Gamgiphai, the Interstate border checkpost, after the recent violence in different areas and districts, in Kangpokpi/Imphal West on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Manipur Police have filed a suo motu case against valley-based armed miscreants who attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp on September 8, amid renewed violence in the State. At least 11 people have been killed since September 1 in the hill and valley districts of Manipur.

The civil society groups and students in the Meitei-dominated valley districts staged protests on Tuesday, often clashing with the police and the Central security forces, to demand the removal of Director General of Police Rajiv Singh and Security Adviser Kuldiep Singh, who is also the chairperson of the Unified Command, which is responsible for all security-related decisions in the strife-torn State. The protesters demanded that the Unified Command, which also steers the Central security forces, be headed by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

The first information report (FIR) registered at the New Keithelmanbi police station in Kangpokpi district said the company commander of the CRPF camp at Laimaton Thangbuh village had complained that on September 8, “unknown valley-based armed miscreants attacked the camp by indiscriminately firing from 5.30 p.m. to 6.40 p.m.”

One villager killed

It added that an inquiry revealed that a 46-year-old woman identified as Nengjakhol Lhungdim, a resident of the village, died of bullet injuries on the spot while three homes were burnt down. A case of attempt to murder has been registered.

A police official said the attack was reportedly carried out by cadres of the KYKL under the umbrella of G5 – five valley-based banned Meitei insurgent groups. The groups are UNLF(K), KYKL(O), PREPAK, KCP and KYKL(S).

“The CRPF retaliated strongly and one militant was likely injured. Inputs suggest that he succumbed to his injuries but we are yet to trace his body,” said the official.

Ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo and the Meitei people erupted in the State on May 3, 2023. As many as 237 people have been killed and more than 60,000 people have been displaced in the violence.

Published - September 11, 2024 11:58 pm IST

Related Topics

armed conflict / act of terror / national security / armed Forces / Manipur

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.