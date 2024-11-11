 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

At least 11 suspected militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Jiribam

Two CRPF personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire that happened at Jakurador Karong in the Borobekra sub-division

Updated - November 11, 2024 06:32 pm IST - Imphal

PTI
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: ANI

Eleven suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Jiribam district on Monday (November 11, 2024), officials said.

Two CRPF personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire that happened at Jakurador Karong in the Borobekra sub-division, they said.

Also read | Second woman killed in Manipur in three days

Heavily armed militants torched several shops at Jakurador Karong, besides attacking some houses and a nearby CRPF camp, following which the gunfight broke out, they added.

Five civilians were still missing, officials said, adding that it was not clear whether they were kidnapped by the retreating militants or were in hiding after the attack began.

The bodies of those killed were brought to the Borobekra police station, they said.

The condition of one of the two injured CRPF personnel was stated to be serious, they said.

Published - November 11, 2024 06:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Manipur / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.