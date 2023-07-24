ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur incidents tragedy for entire country: Farooq Abdullah

July 24, 2023 10:16 am | Updated 10:16 am IST - SRINAGAR

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah seeks a debate over the Manipur situation in the Parliament.

The Hindu Bureau

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday, June 23, 2023, described the grim situation in Manipur and the alleged assault on women as a tragedy for the entire country.

“Incidents in Manipur were a tragedy for the entire country and a doomsday for every citizen of India,” Dr. Abdullah, while referring to alleged sexual assault on women, said.

The Member Parliament expressed his disappointment over “people being divided and hatred spread for the sake of chair”.

“Curse on such a kind of politics that divides countrymen on the lines of religion,” he added.

He sought a debate over the Manipur situation in the Parliament. “Every member of the Parliament should be allowed to talk on it. I urge the government of India to allow a discussion and allow the members to put forth their views,” Dr. Abdullah said.

