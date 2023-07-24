HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manipur incidents tragedy for entire country: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah seeks a debate over the Manipur situation in the Parliament.

July 24, 2023 10:16 am | Updated 10:16 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah in New Delhi. File photo

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday, June 23, 2023, described the grim situation in Manipur and the alleged assault on women as a tragedy for the entire country.

“Incidents in Manipur were a tragedy for the entire country and a doomsday for every citizen of India,” Dr. Abdullah, while referring to alleged sexual assault on women, said.

The Member Parliament expressed his disappointment over “people being divided and hatred spread for the sake of chair”.

“Curse on such a kind of politics that divides countrymen on the lines of religion,” he added.

He sought a debate over the Manipur situation in the Parliament. “Every member of the Parliament should be allowed to talk on it. I urge the government of India to allow a discussion and allow the members to put forth their views,” Dr. Abdullah said.

Related Topics

civil unrest / armed conflict / sexual assault & rape / Manipur / national politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.