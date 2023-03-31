ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur govt. to set up temporary shelter camp for Myanmar immigrants in Chandel district

March 31, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - IMPHAL

Tengnoupal DM issued a notification that a special drive for verification and identification was being taken up there

PTI

The Manipur government has asked district authorities of Chandel district to set up a shelter camp at Gamphazol village, for people fleeing strife-torn Myanmar.

Tribal Affairs and Hill Development Minister Letpao Haokip, who visited Gamphazol village on Thursday and interacted with more than 100 immigrants from Myanmar, asked the officials "to set up a temporary shelter camp and construct a barbed fencing around the camp".

Mr. Haokip was recently appointed the head of the newly created Cabinet sub-committee, under the instruction of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Law Minister Thounaojam Basanta Singh and Water Resources and Relief and Disaster Management Minister Awangbow Newmai are also members of the sub-committee.

Mr. Haokip later told the media, "Construction of a temporary shelter camp has been initiated where the immigrants will be provided with food, medicines and other requirements."

“No detention”

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Chandel district, Mayanglambam Rajkumar said, "We are in the process of carrying out a verification of the immigrants. We expect somewhere around 400-600 immigrants from Myanmar seeking shelter in Chandel district, but cannot give the exact number as official works are in process."

"We expect somewhere around 400-600 immigrants from Myanmar seeking shelter in Chandel district, but cannot give the exact number as official works are in process"Mayanglambam Rajkumar Deputy Commissioner of Chandel district

During the visit, the Law Minister also told the gathering comprising State officials, villagers and immigrants, "The idea of all of us coming together is that immigrants should have a safe place and should return...not one single person will be allowed to stay back...we will also make an announcement to the village authorities that legal action will be initiated against them if they harbour illegal immigrants."

Earlier this week, the Tengnoupal District Magistrate issued a notification that a special drive for verification and identification was being taken up in the district.

He said that "illegal immigrants will not be arrested or detained" but would be extended all humanitarian assistance temporarily till they are being properly deported, or any further decision as regards them is taken up by the competent Central or State government.

The Myanmar military took over the country in February 2021 following a coup .

Manipur shares an international border of 390 km with Myanmar.

