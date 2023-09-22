ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur govt pulls up Airtel for ‘internet leakage‘

September 22, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST

Manipur partially lifted restrictions on internet services on July 25, while mobile internet continues to be banned.

The Hindu Bureau

Manipur government is accusing Airtel of leaking internet in communally-sensitive districts. | Photo Credit: Reuters

IMPHAL:

Manipur government has sent a strongly-worded letter to telecom provider Airtel for alleged leakage of internet services in some parts of the State.

T. Ranjit, Commissioner of the Home Department, Manipur, in an official letter to the Airtel authority demanded an explanation on why appropriate actions should not be taken up, among others, to ban the service in Manipur for violating the instructions of the Manipur government as established by the “leakage” of the internet services in some parts of the State. In May, the State government had ordered suspension of internet services fearing misuse the facilities to spread hate speech and fake videos at a time when Manipur is witnessing ethnic clashes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources say that the instance of internet leakage has been reported in Churachandpur district.

The official letter asked the Airtel authority to disclose the names of the officials responsible for this lapse.

Manipur partially lifted restrictions on internet services on July 25, while mobile internet continues to be banned. The WiFi and VPN (Virtual Private Network) are also banned. On August 12, the Manipur High Court directed the State government to consider opening mobile internet in the State by whitelisting devices on a case-to-case basis gradually.

Conditions imposed by the government for internet use include users ensuring that all social media applications and Virtual Private Network (VPN) services are deleted from the devices, changing the login ID and password for each system every day, and making Internet service providers (ISPs) take responsibility for securing undertakings from each of their users.   

There are also conditions in the undertakings that subject users to “physical monitoring” by concerned authorities to check for violations, if any.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Manipur

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US