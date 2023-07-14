ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur Governor visits relief camp, promises all help to inmates

July 14, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - IMPHAL

Anusuiya Uikey says there is urgent need to restore normality in the State by holding talks with all stakeholders

Iboyaima Laithangbam

 The Governor said 60,000 Central security forces personnel were deployed in Manipur. During combing operations, illegal arms and ammunition were recovered and several bunkers were destroyed. | Photo Credit: PTI

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Thursday visited a relief camp in Imphal-East district and heard the grievances of the inmates. There are 269 people in the camp. The Governor said all possible help would be provided to them. Ms. Uikey said she had already instructed the State government to provide skill training. She said there was an urgent need to restore normality in the violence-hit State by holding talks with all stakeholders. The Governor said 60,000 Central security forces personnel were deployed in Manipur. During combing operations, illegal arms and ammunition were recovered and several bunkers were destroyed.

Meanwhile, the police said in a release that six bunkers were destroyed in different parts of Manipur. Although there were some reports of gunshots, the overall situation was under control. Around 123 checkpoints were opened along the highway. Armed convoy was being arranged for trucks bringing food and essential items into Manipur.

Unconfirmed reports said three Kuki militants were killed and one Meitei activist was injured in exchange of fire. Some unknown persons had vandalised the branch of Manipur State cooperative bank.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US