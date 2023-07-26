Manipur Government against drug cartels, not Kukis: CM Biren Singh

July 26, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - Imphal

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday said that his government is against drug cartels operating in the State and not the Kuki community, the members of which have been in the past accused by certain quarters of being involved in the narcotics business.

He asked Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who took part in a mammoth rally at Aizawl on Tuesday to express solidarity with the Zo-Kuki people, not to interfere in the internal matter of another State.

Condemning the resolution adopted by the European Parliament that the crisis in Manipur is a religious one, the Chief Minister asserted that they do not have any knowledge about the ground reality.

Addressing the Kargil Vijay Diwas function held, Mr. Singh said, "Tension began when the State Government started to act against drug cartels... The Manipur Government is not against the Kuki community who are residing in the State.” Organisations representing Kukis have been accusing the Chief Minister of working against the interest of their community.

Stating that his government has been observing all incidents happening in the State, he warned those who are “trying to destroy the integrity of Manipur”.

The government would not succumb to any threat, the Chief Minister asserted.

He said the fight is between the government and the elements “who want to disturb peaceful co-existence in the State".

Mr. Singh described as “barbaric” the hurling of abuses towards him in the rally at Aizawl.

“I ask the Mizoram Chief Minister not to interfere in the internal matter of another State,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the European Parliament does not know the ground reality.

The European Parliament on July 13 adopted a resolution asking the Indian authorities to take all measures to stop the violence in Manipur and protect religious minorities.

Mr. Singh reiterated that the State Government is committed to drive out illegal migrants, and rejected the demand of separate administration.

Ten tribal MLAs belonging to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi group in Manipur have urged the Centre to create a separate administration for their community in the wake of the violent clashes between the Meiteis and tribals.

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the soldiers who fought valiantly for the nation's honour and protected the borders during the Kargil conflict.

“Their unwavering courage and sacrifices will forever be etched in our hearts. As a nation, we stand united in honouring the valour of our armed forces,” he said.

Ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern State nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40% and reside mainly in the hill districts.

