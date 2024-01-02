Manipur firing incident | Lilong Chingjao tense as death toll rises to 4

January 02, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - Imphal

The situation in minority-dominated Lilong Chingjao area in Manipur's Thoubal district, where four villagers were gunned down by unidentified assailants, remained calm but tense on January 2, 2023 as additional security forces were deployed, an official said.

The death toll increased to four after one more person succumbed to injuries, while two other critically injured persons were undergoing treatment at the ICU of an Imphal-based hospital, he said.

Unidentified gunmen in camouflage uniforms tried to "extort money" from a person on Jan. 1 night in Lilong Chingjao, leading to an altercation. The gunmen opened indiscriminate fire leading to the casualties when the locals chased them away, he said.

"After the incident, tension was high on Monday night but holding of an inter-faith meeting by civil society leaders and Lilong MLA Abdul Nasir and Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's assurance that the culprits will be arrested and punished as per the law defused the situation," the official said.

Additional security forces have been deployed in the area and vehicular patrolling has been increased to prevent any untoward incident, he said.

Imphal under curfew

Meanwhile, with curfew being imposed in five districts of Imphal Valley in view of the "prevailing law and order situation", few vehicles were seen plying roads as most commercial establishments remained closed.

The deceased, whose bodies were brought to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal for post-mortem examination, were identified as Md. Daulat (30), M. Sirajuddin (50), Md. Azad Khan (40) and Md. Hussain (22), the official said.

Ten others were injured in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment at another hospital in Imphal. Four of them received gunshot wounds, and of the four, two are in ICU while two others are under observation of doctors, he said.

After the attack, enraged locals set fire to four vehicles in which the attackers had arrived. It was not immediately clear to whom those belong.

Following the violence, curfew was imposed in Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur districts.

Biren Singh’s message

In a video message, CM Singh condemned the violence, and appealed to people, to maintain peace. "Police are working to arrest those behind the attack. They will be arrested soon and punished as per the law," he said.

Local MLA Abdul Nasir said officials concerned have apprised him of the situation, and that the culprits will be nabbed soon.

