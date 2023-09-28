Manipur DGP sets up committee to probe use of excessive force by security forces

September 28, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) on September 28 constituted a committee to look into the allegations that the security forces have used excess force over the last few days in the Imphal area, even as tensions simmered in the State over the abduction and murder of two Meitei students who went missing in July. The photos of their bodies surfaced on social media earlier this week, leading to agitations and demonstrations by students.

In another development, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended its deadline for the Manipur government to record details of illegal migrants in the State, including biometric details. Although the State was due to complete the exercise by September 30, it has now been granted an additional six months till March 31, 2024.

Protestors attack

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President A. Sharda Devi told The Hindu that protestors had vandalised her house on Wednesday night, in an attack that left her niece injured.

“This is the sixth time my house has been attacked. They hurled stones at us. It is possible we are attacked again. The students were angry, they wanted to know why they were subjected to violence and why there was not enough condemnation to this incident as in the case of two women who were paraded naked. Due to my intervention, three students, all juveniles who were apprehended by the police, were released yesterday,” Ms. Devi said.

She said that such attacks were unprecedented, adding that though the police have deployed security near her residence in Imphal, others residing in the area also needed protection.

In another incident on Wednesday night, the office of the district magistrate of Imphal West was also vandalised, and two cars parked in its vicinity were set on fire.

Police excess allegations

An order by DGP Rajiv Singh said that a committee is being formed to verify the complaints and allegations of police excess, which will submit its report at the earliest. The committee will be headed by K. Jayanta Singh, Inspector General of Police, Administration, who will be assisted by another officer, Th. Sanatomba Singh.

Over the past few days, several students and other people were injured in the valley districts as the police cracked down on street protests against the murder of the two students. Their bodies are yet to be found, even though a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team led by senior officers was rushed to the State on Wednesday to expedite the probe.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF), the Centre’s anti-riot police, has been accused of using pellet guns against students, though officials have denied its use during crowd-control measures. Around 40,000 central security forces, including the RAF, the army and central armed police forces, are presently deployed in Manipur to assist the State administration.

‘Act of barbarism’

BJP legislator Rajkumar Singh Imo posted on X (formerly Twitter), “I strongly condemn such act of barbarism by the Armed Forces. Can’t they use water cannons and other forms to stop such agitation? Armed Forces should be instructed to be more humane in dealing with such kinds of delicate situation. Those involved should be given punishment as per law.”

Rakesh Balwal, an Indian Police Service officer posted in Jammu and Kashmir, was prematurely repatriated to Manipur on Thursday. Mr. Balwal, who originally belongs to the Manipur cadre, has been posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar since 2021, when the Centre had approved his deputation to the Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had informed an all-party meeting in June that as many as 40 IPS officers have been deployed in the State since May.

Distraught families

Meanwhile, the families of the two students killed in May urged the authorities to locate the bodies so their last rites could be performed in a dignified manner.

Hijam Kulajit, the father of Hijam Linthoingambi, said that at least a small portion of the clothes she was wearing would be needed to give her a respectful send-off according to Meitei custom. The girl’s mother is bedridden due to her grief, a family member said.

It was learnt that the mother of the other slain student, Phijam Hemjit, still cooks for him as she is unable to accept his death.

Migrants’ biometrics

The MHA (MHA) on Thursday granted the Manipur government time till the end of the financial year to capture the “biographic and biometric details of illegal migrants”. Biometrics include the retina, iris and fingerprints. In a June 22 letter, the Ministry had reminded Manipur and Mizoram to complete the campaign by September 30 this year.

The presence of undocumented migrants and the crackdown against them is among several factors mentioned by the State government as being responsible for the ongoing ethnic violence between the majority Meitei and the tribal Kuki-Zo community, which erupted on May 3.

Thousands of people belonging to the Kuki-Chin-Zo ethnic groups, who share ties with people in Mizoram and Manipur, entered India after a military coup in neighbouring Myanmar in February 2021. In Mizoram alone, over 40,000 undocumented migrants have taken shelter.

Extended deadline

On April 28, days before the Manipur ethnic violence erupted, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a meeting to collate the details of the illegal migrants present in the two States which share a border with Myanmar.

In a letter to the Manipur Chief Secretary, the MHA said that as the stipulated time period for capturing the details was going to end on September 30, it had been decided to extend the deadline to March 31, 2024.

“It has been informed that the exercise is still going on and may require some more time to complete. The matter has been considered in this Ministry. In view of the above, it has been decided to extend the time period till 31.03.2024. Accordingly, State Government of Manipur is requested to take appropriate necessary action to complete the exercise within the revised time period,” the letter said.