Manipur creates special post for Mirabai

Olympic silver medalist weightlifter Chau Saikhom Mirabai upon her arrival from Tokyo at the IGI airport in New Delhi on July 26, 2021.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren announced on Monday that India’s Olympic medal winning weight lifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu would be appointed as additional superintendent of police (sports), a newly created post. Ms Chanu has been working as a ticket inspector with the railways. Mr. Biren said she will no longer have to run here and there. She will be able to concentrate on her training so that she wins a gold medal next time, he added.

The State government has sanctioned ₹1 crore as reward to Ms Chanu. Other government offices and individuals have also announced cash rewards the athlete.

The Chief Minister also announced that Sushila Likmabam, a judoka employed as a police constable has been promoted as a sub-inspector. He hoped that she would also bag a gold medal at the next Olympics.


