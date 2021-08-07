Manipur CM promises job to woman hockey player

He says an incentive of ₹25 lakh will also be given to Sushila Pukhrambam

Manipur Chef Minister N. Biren on Friday assured Sushila Pukhrambam of the State, who is a member of the Indian women’s hockey team for Tokyo Olympics, that she would be appointed in the Sports department on her return. Besides, an incentive of ₹25 lakh would be given to her.

Mr. Biren spoke to Ms. Pukhrambam, now in Tokyo, through videoconferencing on Friday. The Chief Minister told her that the country appreciated the inspiring performance of the Indian women’s hockey team.

To a question by Mr. Biren, Ms. Pukhrambam said she is working as chief train ticket collector. Asked what kind of job she wanted, the player said she would accept any job suitable to her.

The Chief Minister told her that most of the international players from Manipur, beginning from Mary Kom, were posted in the Police department. The government would create some jobs in the Sports department for players like Ms. Pukhrambam. He also wanted to know whether she would stay in Manipur if she got a suitable job. To this, Ms. Pukhrambam said she would certainly stay in Manipur to train promising and talented girl hockey players. She urged the Chief Minister to do something for hockey players since it was gaining popularity throughout the world.