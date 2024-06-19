Manipur CM meets top State officials who attended security review meet in Delhi

Two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting to review the security situation in Manipur without the presence of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, top officials who attended the meeting met Mr. Singh in Imphal and briefed him about the measures being taken to restore peace in the strife-torn State.

Mr. Singh posted on X that “upon their arrival from Delhi,” Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, Security Adviser Kuldiep Singh and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh “called on me at my office to brief me on the security and administrative measures being implemented to restore peace in Manipur.”

He added that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Shah “the Central government has started laying out plans to initiate dialogue with all stakeholders.”

Manipur has been affected by ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo and Meitei people since May 3, 2023.

All-party meet

In another post, Mr. Singh added that he chaired an all-party meeting.

“Had a fruitful discussion to ensure the strengthening of security, law and order situation in the State. The concerted efforts of all stakeholders is crucial in achieving lasting peace and development in Manipur,” he said.

On Monday, Mr. Shah chaired a high-level meeting to review the “current status” of the Manipur ethnic conflict and the “way forward” without the presence of the Chief Minister. The meeting came after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on June 10 called for peace in strife-torn Manipur, adding, “The State had been peaceful for 10 years. It had appeared that gun culture had ended. However, who is thinking of dousing the flames that have erupted now? Peace has to be considered on a priority basis.”