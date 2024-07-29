GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manipur CM meets Modi in the presence of Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh

It was the first meeting between the two since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur more than 14 months ago

Updated - July 29, 2024 12:11 am IST

Published - July 29, 2024 12:03 am IST - New Delhi:

Vijaita Singh
Vijaita Singh
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting, in New Delhi.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Sunday, first such meeting between the two since ethnic violence erupted in the State more than 14 months ago, sources said. The meeting was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. 

Mr. Singh, who is in Delhi for the past two days, earlier met the Prime Minister during two group meetings — the NITI Aayog meeting and during the meeting of Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States.

“The meeting ended on a positive note,” another source said.

People in Manipur as well as the Opposition parties have questioned the Prime Minister’s silence over the Manipur issue in the past one year. The Congress won both the Lok Sabha seats in the State in the recent general elections. 

Did Biren Singh meet Modi separately to discuss Manipur, asks Congress

The meeting comes on a day when Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey was removed and newly appointed Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, was given additional charge of the State.

Raj Bhavan, Manipur, however continued to post Ms. Uikey’s official engagements on X on Sunday as she was yet to hand over the charge.

“The Newly appointed Supreme Court judge, Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, met Governor Miss @AnusuiyaUikey at Raj Bhavan, Imphal,” said a post. Justice Singh is the first Supreme Court judge from Manipur.

“The Governor congratulated him on his outstanding work and wished him well in his new role, highlighting its importance for Manipur. She encouraged him to continue supporting and uplifting the people of the State,” the Raj Bhavan said on X.

At least 221 people have been killed and more than 60,000 people have been internally displaced since ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo and Meitei people erupted in the State on May 3. 2023. 

On July 6, in one of the first detailed remarks made in the Parliament, Mr. Modi told the Rajya Sabha that efforts were on to bring peace and history suggests that “social tensions” in the State are deep-rooted.

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh sought to know if Mr. Singh met Mr. Modi” separately one-on-one” and whether the former invited Mr. Modi to visit Manipur, “either before or after his trip to Ukraine?”

Related Topics

Manipur / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.