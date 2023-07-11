HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manipur CM has lost control, must resign: Leftist MPs

The delegation noted that though there are 60,000 odd armed personnel from different forces deployed in the area they are ineffective in the absence of a functional civil administration as thousands of government employees both Kuki and Meitie have fled

July 11, 2023 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Security personnel stand guard at violence-hit Konung Mamang area during the ongoing ethnic clashes, in Imphal East district, on June 15, 2023.

Security personnel stand guard at violence-hit Konung Mamang area during the ongoing ethnic clashes, in Imphal East district, on June 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Presenting the findings of a delegation of CPI(M)-CPI parliamentarians who visited Manipur, the Left parties have reiterated their demand for BJP leader and Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s ouster, saying that the State administration has collapsed completely with the Chief Minister losing legitimacy and credibility. 

The delegation comprising Bikashranjan Bhattacharya, John Brittas [CPI(M)], Binoy Viswam, K. Subbarayan and P. Sandosh Kumar [CPI] visited refugee camps and other locations in the valley and hills for three days . 

“The delegation had frank discussions with a cross-section of civil society. The dominant view was that the state administration has collapsed completely with the Chief Minister losing legitimacy and credibility.  Therefore, the continuation of Chief Minister Biren Singh in office is untenable. People are pained and hurt at the deafening silence of the Prime Minister about the situation in Manipur,” the party said in a statement here. 

The delegation noted that though there are 60,000 odd armed personnel from different forces in the area, they are ineffective in the absence of a functional civil administration as thousands of government employees, both Kuki and Meitie  have fled. 

“There were systematic and orchestrated attempts to introduce a communal turn to the ethnic violence. The role of the political leadership in this is generally felt,” the delegation said. 

Related Topics

Manipur

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.