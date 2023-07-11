Manipur CM has lost control, must resign: Leftist MPs

July 11, 2023 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - New Delhi

Presenting the findings of a delegation of CPI(M)-CPI parliamentarians who visited Manipur, the Left parties have reiterated their demand for BJP leader and Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s ouster, saying that the State administration has collapsed completely with the Chief Minister losing legitimacy and credibility.

The delegation comprising Bikashranjan Bhattacharya, John Brittas [CPI(M)], Binoy Viswam, K. Subbarayan and P. Sandosh Kumar [CPI] visited refugee camps and other locations in the valley and hills for three days .

“The delegation had frank discussions with a cross-section of civil society. The dominant view was that the state administration has collapsed completely with the Chief Minister losing legitimacy and credibility. Therefore, the continuation of Chief Minister Biren Singh in office is untenable. People are pained and hurt at the deafening silence of the Prime Minister about the situation in Manipur,” the party said in a statement here.

The delegation noted that though there are 60,000 odd armed personnel from different forces in the area, they are ineffective in the absence of a functional civil administration as thousands of government employees, both Kuki and Meitie have fled.

“There were systematic and orchestrated attempts to introduce a communal turn to the ethnic violence. The role of the political leadership in this is generally felt,” the delegation said.