ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur Chief Minister meets Amit Shah amid renewed violence in State

February 03, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Around ten people have been killed since January 1 in different incidents reported from the State

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh during a meeting, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 3 amid renewed violence in the State.

After the meeting, Mr. Singh posted on X, “Rest assured, the Government of India is set to take some important decisions in the interests of the people of Manipur.”

His post said, “Engaging in a profound exchange, we discussed matters of paramount importance concerning our State.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Around ten people have been killed since January 1 in different incidents reported from the State.  

After meeting Mr. Shah, the Chief Minister met senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at North Block.

“Post-meeting with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji, I convened with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the North Block, New Delhi. Held a productive discussion on the strategic measures undertaken for fostering peace in Manipur,” he posted on X.

Manipur has been affected by ethnic violence between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kuki-Zo people since May 3, 2023. Around 200 people have been killed in the violence while thousands of persons have been displaced from their homes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US