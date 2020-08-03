Manipur Chief Minister Biren inaugurates 300-bed COVID-19 care centre

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on August 3 inaugurated a 300-bed COVID-19 care centre at Lamboi Khongnang Makhong near here. Mr. Biren said it would soon be upgraded to a 1,000 beds. “There is no problem since there is enough land there.”

This locality in Imphal west district has been the centre for various national and international functions including fairs. The Manipur Trade and Expo centre is also located here.

Mr. Singh said, “There has been local transmission of the infection. However, there is no evidence of community transmission so far.”

He stressed on creation of awareness among the people to fight the disease. He also appealed to the people not to conceal it. He felt that this new centre will be of great benefit to the people.

So far seven persons had died in Manipur due to the disease, the latest victim being a 20-year-old tribal girl. The number of infected persons is increasing everyday.

Some of the care centres had been closed down as no fresh patients had come there. While closing down the centre on the Manipur college campus in his constituency, Speaker Yumnam Khemchand said the 313 inmates were discharged and none of them had contracted the virus.