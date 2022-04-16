Manipur Cabinet sees expansion with six new Ministers

They take oath in simple ceremony

The BJP-led coalition government in Manipur headed by N. Biren Singh was on April 16 expanded in a simple but impressive ceremony, with the induction of six more Ministers.

The earlier swearing-in ceremony was held on February 21. Six Cabinet Ministers were sworn in on that day.

The Manipur Chief Minister is permitted to form a Council of Ministers comprising 12 Ministers, including himself. There are 60 MLAs in the Manipur Legislative Assembly. One woman is present in the Ministry.

The new Ministers sworn in on April 16 are Letpao Haokip, a former Minister, Sapam Ranjan, L. Shusildro, Heikham Dingo, L. Basanta and Khasim Vasum.

Mr. Ranjan is a confidant of the Chief Minister.

Mr. Basanta is a former police officer. He is the son of the former Union Minister T. Chaoba. He had a long innings as a Cabinet Minister in Manipur and resigned to contest the election as the BJP candidate. Five of the new Ministers are from the BJP, while Mr. Vasum, representing the Chingai Assembly constituency, is from the Naga People’s Front (NPF). On March 21, an MLA of the NPF was inducted.

The BJP did not enter into a pre-poll alliance since the rank and file was confident of winning 40-plus MLAs. It was also announced that there will be no post-poll alliance. All other parties, excluding the Congress, had extended unconditional support to the BLP-led coalition government. The Congress MLAs will be alone in the Opposition benches.

There had been pressure for inducting S. Kebi, an MLA who has been the lone woman member from the valley districts in the State. One woman MLA from the Kangpokpi district, Nemcha Kipgen, was made a Minister in the March 21 swearing-in function. Previously too, she was a Cabinet Minister.

Mr. Singh has taken charge as Chief Minister for the second time.