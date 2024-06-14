Manipur Cabinet panel to oversee rehabilitation of internally displaced persons

The Manipur Cabinet on Thursday constituted a cabinet sub-committee to oversee the rehabilitation and relocation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the State due to the ongoing conflict, days after a recent spate of violence in Jiribam district displaced over 1,000 more people from their homes and villages.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ethnic conflict in the State, which began on May 3 last year, has led to over 220 deaths so far with thousands of others suffering injuries. Over 50,000 people have been internally displaced since the conflict began, most of whom are living in relief camps across the State.

Meanwhile, sporadic violence was reported around Moreh town and in Jiribam district in the last 24 hours, with the Indigenous Tribal Advisory Council of Jiribam and Pherzawl reporting that four shops belonging to Hmar tribal people had been burnt down on Wednesday night. Following this, on Thursday, the burning of a school building near Moreh town was also reported, with sources saying unknown miscreants had set fire to a new building of a Jawahar Navoday Vidyalaya there.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press note issued by the Manipur government, the Cabinet sub-committee will be headed by Minister of Works and YAS, K. Govindas Singh, with three other Ministers — Awangbow Newmai, Sapam Rajan Singh, and Kashim Vashum — appointed as members.

Terms of reference

In the terms of reference set out for the sub-committee, which is to report to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, it will be expected to supervise “measures for resettlement and rehabilitation of IDPs, and supervising identification of land for temporary relocation”. In addition, the sub-committee will be identifying the grievances of IDPs in relief camps and assessing their needs, as per the government statement.

The most recent IDPs from Jiribam district include Kuki-Zo and Hmar tribal people and Meitei people from several villages. A group of these displaced persons fled to neighbouring Assam, with most in this group belonging to the Kuki-Zo and Hmar communities and some from the Meitei community. Another group of the displaced persons, most comprising Meitei people, is being housed at relief camps set up across Jiribam district.

One of the most common complaints from the IDPs in relief camps across Manipur has been what they have called the lack of any steps for their rehabilitation and return to their homes, from where they had to be either rescued or evacuated — a grouse that was being voiced by most IDPs just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the State.

The Cabinet also approved to conduct local elections for Autonomous District Councils (ADC), panchayats and municipalities jointly around September this year, adding that it would be consulting the Hill Areas Committee for the ADC elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.