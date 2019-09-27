Manipur Cabinet discusses legalising cannabis cultivation

The Manipur Cabinet has decided that any decision on legalising cultivation of marijuana or cannabis for use of medical and industrial purpose would be taken after getting feedback from the public.
Government Spokesperson Th. Radheshyam Singh told reporters on Thursday night that the Cabinet meeting presided by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh discussed the policies being adopted by others states that have legalised plantation of cannabis.
The spokesperson said the cabinet on Thursday decided that any decision on legalising the cultivation of cannabis in the state would be taken after getting feedback from the public.
Last week, the Chief Minister had said that his government is planning to legalise cannabis cultivation for the use of medicinal and industrial purposes.
The cabinet meeting also decided to double the excise duty on import of Indian Made Foreign Liquor.
