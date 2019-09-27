National

Manipur Cabinet discusses legalising cannabis cultivation

The Government Spokesperson said the cabinet on Thursday decided that any decision on legalising the cultivation of cannabis in the state would be taken after getting feedback from the public. | File

The Government Spokesperson said the cabinet on Thursday decided that any decision on legalising the cultivation of cannabis in the state would be taken after getting feedback from the public. | File   | Photo Credit: Konstantinos Tsakalidis

more-in

It will be for the use of medical and industrial purposes.

The Manipur Cabinet has decided that any decision on legalising cultivation of marijuana or cannabis for use of medical and industrial purpose would be taken after getting feedback from the public.

Government Spokesperson Th. Radheshyam Singh told reporters on Thursday night that the Cabinet meeting presided by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh discussed the policies being adopted by others states that have legalised plantation of cannabis.

The spokesperson said the cabinet on Thursday decided that any decision on legalising the cultivation of cannabis in the state would be taken after getting feedback from the public.

Last week, the Chief Minister had said that his government is planning to legalise cannabis cultivation for the use of medicinal and industrial purposes.

The cabinet meeting also decided to double the excise duty on import of Indian Made Foreign Liquor.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Health National
Manipur
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 2, 2020 10:01:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/manipur-cabinet-discusses-legislation-on-cannabis-cultivation/article29529335.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY