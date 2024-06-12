GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Manipur BJP MLA raises concerns on security lapses, demands action against erring officers

BJP MLA has called an inquiry into police officers who received prior intelligence reports regarding the situation in Jiribam district

Updated - June 12, 2024 02:31 pm IST

Published - June 12, 2024 02:18 pm IST - Imphal

PTI
BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh. Photo: X/@imosingh

In the wake of the ambush on Manipur CM N. Biren Singh’s advance security convoy in Kangpokpi district on June 10 and the recent surge of violence in Jiribam district, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA has raised concerns about security breaches and demanded an inquiry into police officers who received advance intelligence reports regarding the situation in Jiribam earlier this year.

Tribal people of Jiribam separated from the Meitei community following recent violence, says Manipur tribal body

In a post on X on June 12, BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh said, "The State Government has to initiate an inquiry regarding the lackadaisical attitude of the officers who were given advance intelligence report by the State Government regarding the situation in Jiribam earlier this year. These officers should be held accountable for the loss of lives and property of all those affected and, pending such inquiry they should be suspended and strict action should be taken against them as per procedures prescribed by law."

"Along with their associate officers, they should also be held accountable for the ambush on the state police team heading as the advance cavalcade for the Chief Minister, which is also related to the Jiribam incident," he added.

Manipur CM seeks police report on violence in Jiribam

On June 9, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) had instructed the police department to submit an action-taken report by June 11 on the security measures taken up in Jiribam district as the CMO had previously gave inputs about the movement of 200 armed Kuki Zo militants from Churachandpur towards Jiribam district.

Explained | What is behind Manipur’s widespread unrest? 

In January, the CMO had informed that militants were seen in Phaitol and Old and New Kaiphundai in Tamenglong district, bordering Jiribam, and instructed the DGP to "take all necessary security measures and respond to threats posed by these groups". Another urgent order from the CMO on January 27 instructed the DGP to prevent the escalation of the law and order situation in Jiribam and to "implement effective countermeasures, including the strategic use of central and state forces".

