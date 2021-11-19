Manipur ambush investigation to be handed over to NIA

The ambush took place in the mountains on November 13

The Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren, who also holds the Home portfolio, announced on Thursday that the case of ambush in Churachandpur district will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He was speaking on the sidelines of an official function in Imphal on Thursday.

The ambush took place in the mountains on November 13. The commanding officer of 43 Assam Rifles Viplov Tripathi, his wife, son and four riflemen were killed on the spot. Four others were wounded and they are recuperating in two hospitals in Imphal.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) had claimed that the ambush was carried out by a joint team. They had regretted the killing of a woman and her son saying that they were not aware of their presence in the convoy. They added that the party follows the Geneva Conventions of 1949.

Mr. Biren said that the FIR and all available materials will be handed over to the NIA. He believed that justice will be done. However, there has been no breakthrough in the investigation and no arrests has been made so far.