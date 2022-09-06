Manik Sarkar opposes allotment of institute land to set up Law University

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Tripura State Assembly Manik Sarkar on Monday made an appeal to Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha to stop acquiring land of the Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT) to establish campus for the Law University. In a letter he proposed to search for an alternative land for setting up the proposed national university and settle the issue without delay.

The State government had allotted 9.23 acres of land, which belongs to TIT at Narsinghgarh near the MBB airport, for the university.

The first academic session of the law university is likely to begin from March or April next year. Prior to the availability of its own campus, the academic year will kickstart at the Judicial Academy building, the officials said.

They said the Search Committee is engaged in shortlisting applications for the position of the Vice Chancellor. The State Assembly had earlier passed a bill to pave the way for the formation of the national law university.

Mr. Sarkar, Leader of the Opposition, has expressed his concern over the decision to acquire land of the TIT which has hundreds of students and has been an important institute to offer diploma and degree courses in engineering and technology. He opposed the decision and requested Dr. Saha to search for land at an alternative place to set up the law university campus.

Mr. Sarkar has also requested the Chief Minister to settle the matter in the larger interest of the students and take an urgent call on the whole gamut.