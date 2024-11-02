GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Manickam Tagore writes to PM Modi seeking detailed explanation behind hike in prices of essential medicines

Published - November 02, 2024 10:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Manickam Tagore. File.

Manickam Tagore. File. | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI

Congress MP Manickam Tagore, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sought a “more detailed explanation” behind the reasons for the recent price hike announced by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

On X today (November 2, 2024), Mr. Tagore posted a letter dated October 25, 2024 in which he expressed his concerns “regarding the recent decision by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to increase the ceiling prices of eight commonly used drugs by 50%”

Also read |Why did the Centre sanction a 50% hike in prices of commonly-used drugs?

Last month, the NPPA had approved an increase in the ceiling prices of eleven scheduled formulations of eight drugs by 50% of their current ceiling prices.

Most of these drugs are low-cost and generally used as first line treatment crucial to the public health programmes of the country.

“While I understand that the government cited ‘extraordinary circumstances” and “public interest as reasons for this increase, I believe it is crucial to clarify the rationale behind such a significant decision,” he said stating that the hike affects vital medications that are “essential for millions of citizens.”

Explaining the hike in prices, the NPPA had said that it has been receiving applications from the manufacturers for upward revision of prices citing various reasons like increased cost of active pharmaceutical ingredients, increase in the cost of production, change in exchange rate etc., resulting in unviability in sustainable production and marketing of drugs.

“A sudden increase in drug prices could place an additional burden on these individuals potentially compromising their health outcomes.”

In his letter he also proposed the “establishment of an independent review committee to assess the real impact of this increase on patients and healthcare providers.”

Such a committee, he said, could offer recommendations for future pricing policies.

