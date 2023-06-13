Mango diplomacy: Sheikh Hasina sends gifts to PM Modi, President Murmu

June 13, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 10:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on June 13 sent mangoes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, a statement from the High Commission of Bangladesh said.

The gifts mark Ms. Hasina’s trademark diplomacy that she has shown in the past when she had sent mangoes and fish from Dhaka to her Indian friends. This year, the Himsagar and Langra mangoes were also sent to former Congress president Ms. Gandhi with whom Ms. Hasina has a long association.

Ms. Hasina has been often criticised by Western countries for her handling of political dissidents and the latest round of mango diplomacy indicates that Dhaka is trying to strengthen ties with Indian leaders. Peter Haas, U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh, is among several other Western diplomats who have been calling upon Ms. Hasina to ensure a transparent and fair election later this year.

The press note from the High Commission of Bangladesh said that the mangoes were handpicked specially for the Indian side from the orchards of Rajshahi region, which is known for its delicious crop. Ms. Hasina’s annual diplomatic gestures first came into prominence in the 1990s when she gifted hilsa (a kind of fish) to prominent Indian leaders, including the late Jyoti Basu who was the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Ms. Hasina has also sent a large consignment of mango to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee this year.

Ms. Hasina is expected to visit India for the G-20 summit in September.

