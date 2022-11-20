Mangaluru blast: Shariq received online consignment via Amazon

November 20, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

NIA was looking for the suspect after taking over probe in a Karnataka case 

S. Vijay Kumar

A cooker fitted with detonator, wires and batteries found during the investigation after an explosion in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Investigation into the antecedents of Mohammed Shariq, the prime suspect in Saturday’s Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast, has revealed that he received an online consignment via Amazon while staying at Aluva in Kerala in the second week of September this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources in the intelligence agencies told The Hindu on Sunday that Mr. Shariq was staying with an associate in Aluva when he received the consignment. Investigators who analysed his call records found certain details that confirmed the order and delivery via the e-commerce portal. Efforts were on to access the content of the consignment, account details and the delivery address, the sources said.

After staying in a dormitory in Coimbatore, Mr. Shariq visited Madurai and Nagercoil before going to Aluva. Investigators suspect that he kept moving to various places to evade arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) since two of his associates, Maaz and Yasin, were arrested by the Mangaluru police in connection with the seizure of materials propagating the Islamic State’s (IS) ideology. Special teams of the Coimbatore police have rushed to Madurai and Nagercoil to check Mr. Shariq’s contacts there, the sources said.

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  2. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  3. India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  5. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ALSO READ
Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast | Prime suspect procured SIM card in Coimbatore

The Mangaluru case originated from a stabbing incident reported in Dodabetta, where a native of Rajasthan was assaulted by one Shaifullah. It was this accused person who, during interrogation, revealed the names of Mr. Shariq and two others, saying that they were involved in a systematic indoctrination of the IS ideology, the sources said.

It came to light during further investigation that Mr. Shariq was a member of the “Base Movement” module, which ardently followed the IS ideology. Some youth in Madurai, Tirunelveli and Nagercoil had come to the notice of the police for their involvement with the movement in recent years. The activities of “Base Movement” activists had also come to the notice of police in Shivamogga, Hubbali and Mangaluru in Karnataka, the sources added. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US