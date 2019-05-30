National

Maneka Gandhi likely to be pro-tem Speaker

Senior BJP leader and eight-time MP Maneka Gandhi is likely to be the pro-tem speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha elections, sources said. Ms. Gandhi, 62, a veteran BJP leader, had won from the Sultanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. Sources said she has been selected to become the pro-tem speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha elections. Ms. Gandhi is the outgoing Union Minister for Women and Child Development.

