Mandaviya reviews COVID-19 situation; mask mandate should continue

The meeting concluded that wearing masks and following COVID-appropriate behaviour should continue

PTI New Delhi
October 18, 2022 23:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on October 18 reviewed the COVID-19 situation amid detection of cases of a new sub-variant of Omicron from parts of the country.

The meeting concluded that wearing masks and following COVID-appropriate behaviour should continue, a Health Ministry statement said.

With the emergence of new Omicron variants, many countries are witnessing a steep rise in COVID cases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting with public health experts and officials, Mr. Mandaviya reviewed the pandemic situation, status of vaccination drive and the global scenario of new variants of COVID, it said.

The Minister stressed on monitoring entry points, the statement said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Mandaviya stressed the need to undertake adequate testing (with higher proportion of RT-PCR) and effective COVID-19 surveillance to assess and control the spread of infection in a timely manner. He directed officials to continue to focus on surveillance, particularly through sentinel sites including monitoring of SARI and ILI cases, and on Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) to scan for any possible mutation in the wake of identification of Omicron variants in other countries, the statement said.

He also urged officials to closely monitor hospitalisations due to COVID and urged officials to increase the pace of vaccination, including precautionary dose to eligible beneficiaries, it said.

Mr. Mandaviya also highlighted the need for community awareness for continued implementation of COVID Appropriate Behaviour especially in view of the upcoming festival season.  Additional Secretary Lav Agarwal made a detailed presentation on the global scenario of surge in COVID-19 cases, primarily in Europe and an analysis of various Omicron variants, the statement said.

The presentation included a detailed analysis of the COVID situation in the country along with trends—daily cases being reported, active cases, case positivity and testing status along with State-wise weekly tests per million including share of RT-PCR, it said. 

Additional Secretary Manohar Agnani gave a presentation on the current status of vaccination in the country, their availability and state-wise analysis of vaccine administration while highlighting the slow pace of administration of precautionary doses.

The meeting was attended by Dr Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Govt, S Aparna, Secretary (Pharmaceuticals), Dr Rajiv Bahl, DG ICMR, Dr V.K. Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health) and, Chairperson of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) N.K. Arora along with other senior officials of the Health Ministry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coronavirus
public health/community medicine
viral diseases

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app