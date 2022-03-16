Mandaviya calls for aggressive surveillance as COVID-19 cases surge in several parts of southeast Asia   

Mansukh Mandaviya | Photo Credit: REUTERS

March 16, 2022 23:51 IST

The Health Minister chaired a high level meeting with top officials

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Wednesday, chaired a high-level meeting following a surge in COVID-19 cases in parts of South-East Asia region, China and some countries in Europe.

According to sources in the Health Ministry, the Minister has directed that India maintain a high level of alertness, intensify its surveillance and conduct aggressive genome sequencing.

Advertising

Advertising

The meeting was attended by top health and pharma officials and other senior members.

The World Health Organization (WHO) in a communication has maintained that after a consistent decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported globally on a weekly basis since the end of January 2022, during the week of 7 through 13 March 2022, the number of new weekly cases has increased by 8% as compared to the previous week. Across the six WHO regions, over 11 million new cases and just over 43,000 new deaths were reported. As of 13 March 2022, over 455 million confirmed cases and over 6 million deaths have been reported globally.