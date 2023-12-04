Mandatory to display logo on PMAY-U houses: Centre

December 04, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - New Delhi

It is mandatory for all States and Union Territories to ensure the display of PMAY-U logo and beneficiary details on all houses constructed under the scheme, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Monday.

The States and Union Territories have been advised to the display of the logo to be “standard”, and asked agencies not to modify it in any manner during implementation, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U), a flagship Mission of Government of India was launched on June 25, 2015. The mission is aimed to address urban housing shortage among the less privileged by ensuring a house for all eligible urban households.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scheme is being implemented through four verticals - Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), In-Situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) and Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS).

Houses under PMAY-U are being constructed using funds from Central assistance along with State share as well as beneficiary contributions. A fixed share as Central assistance of ₹1 lakh per house is being given under ISSR, ₹1.5 lakh per house under AHP and BLC verticals of PMAY-U. The remaining cost of the house, as per Detailed Project Report (DPR), is shared by States and Union Territories and Urban Local Bodies.

As per the scheme guidelines, the States and Union Territories share in the implementation of PMAY-U is not mandatory. However, States/UTs are advised to keep a provision of their share at the stage of preparation of DPRs to reduce the financial burden on the urban poor which varies between States and between projects, the Ministry said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.