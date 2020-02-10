National

Manali and Kufri in the grip of severe cold

A man walks on a snow-covered road in Lahual-Spiti district of Himachal on Sunday.

A man walks on a snow-covered road in Lahual-Spiti district of Himachal on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Keylong remains the coldest place in Himachal at minus 12.5 degrees

Popular tourist hotspots of Manali and Kufri continued to shiver at sub-zero temperatures on Sunday, the Met office said.

The minimum temperatures at both the places settled 1 to 2 degrees Celsius below normal, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Rain forecast

According to Mr. Singh, middle and high hills of the State are likely to get rain and snowfall on February 11 and 12.

Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the State at minus 12.5 degrees Celsius, Mr. Singh said.

Kalpa recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Kufri at minus 3.4 and Manali at minus 2.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Shimla and Dalhousie was 1 and 4.2 degrees Celsius respectively, he added.

Una was the warmest place in the State where the maximum temperature was recorded at 21.8 degrees.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
weather news
Shimla
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2020 4:49:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/manali-and-kufri-in-the-grip-of-severe-cold/article30778739.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY