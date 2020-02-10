Manali and Kufri in the grip of severe cold

Popular tourist hotspots of Manali and Kufri continued to shiver at sub-zero temperatures on Sunday, the Met office said.

The minimum temperatures at both the places settled 1 to 2 degrees Celsius below normal, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Rain forecast

According to Mr. Singh, middle and high hills of the State are likely to get rain and snowfall on February 11 and 12.

Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the State at minus 12.5 degrees Celsius, Mr. Singh said.

Kalpa recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Kufri at minus 3.4 and Manali at minus 2.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Shimla and Dalhousie was 1 and 4.2 degrees Celsius respectively, he added.

Una was the warmest place in the State where the maximum temperature was recorded at 21.8 degrees.