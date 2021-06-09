Man threatens to hijack planes from Bhopal, Indore airports; detained

File image for representation purpose only.

Police have detained a 34-year-old man for allegedly threatening to hijack planes from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal and Indore airports and take them to Pakistan, an official said on June 9.

Officials at the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal received a phone call around 5 p.m. on June 8 wherein the caller made the threat, Bhopal’s Gandhinagar police station in-charge Arun Sharma told PTI .

Later, the airport management complained to the Gandhinagar police.

“The man, who allegedly threatened to hijack the planes, was caught late Tuesday night from Shujalpur town [about 100 km from Bhopal]. He is being extensively questioned as part of the investigation into the matter,” the official said.

Security has been tightened at the Bhopal airport following the threat call, another official said.

On June 8 evening, a Mumbai-bound flight took off from Bhopal after a strict security check, he said.