Madhya Pradesh man thrashed on suspicion of being a child-lifter

A mob thrashed a man in Chhattarpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday on suspicion of being a child-lifter.

This is the third such mob attack in the district in the past three days, an official said.

“Rakesh Khatik, 37, was going by train from Bandha to Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. He deboarded the train for a break but was assaulted by people who thought he was a child-lifter,” said Harpalpur police station official B. Sharma.

Mr. Sharma said Rakesh suffered minor injuries.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab those who attacked the man, said the policeman.

On Friday, a mob had beaten up a differently-abled person in Garroli on suspicion of being a child-lifter, said Inspector Rakesh Sahu. On Thursday, a differently-abled woman was assaulted in Naugaon over the same suspicion, he added.