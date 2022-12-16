Man spying for Pakistan's ISI arrested in Chandigarh

December 16, 2022 06:28 am | Updated 04:22 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI

A man was arrested for allegedly supplying information about important government buildings in Punjab to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence, police said on December 15.

Tapinder Singh, who lived in Sector 40 in Chandigarh, was arrested by the Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) on Dec. 14, they said.

Mr. Singh was produced before a Mohali court, which remanded him to four-day police custody, a police official said.

He had been supplying information about important government buildings in Punjab to the ISI for the last four years, he said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, the official said.

