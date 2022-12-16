  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

Man spying for Pakistan's ISI arrested in Chandigarh

December 16, 2022 06:28 am | Updated 06:28 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI

A man was arrested for allegedly supplying information about important government buildings in Punjab to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence, police said on December 15.

Tapinder Singh, who lived in Sector 40 in Chandigarh, was arrested by the Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) on Dec. 14, they said.

Mr. Singh was produced before a Mohali court, which remanded him to four-day police custody, a police official said.

He had been supplying information about important government buildings in Punjab to the ISI for the last four years, he said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, the official said.

