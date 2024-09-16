GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man posing as Army Major running countrywide recruitment racket arrested

Satyajit Barath Kamble from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra was running the racket across Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana and New Delhi, along with accomplices. The module even established training camps for hundreds of Army job aspirants and procured camping kits, akin to the ones used in the military, from local markets in Delhi and Dehradun. Each candidate was duped of ₹7-8 lakh

Published - September 16, 2024 09:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man, who ran a massive recruitment racket across the country posing as an Army Major and duping many up to ₹4 crore, has been arrested from Ahmednagar of Maharashtra, in a joint operation by the military intelligence and Bingar Camp police in Ahmednagar. The police got remand of the man, identified as Satyajit Barath Kamble, for four days till Monday (September 16, 2024), and he would be produced before the district magistrate on Tuesday (September 17, 2024), officials said.

“The accused, posing as an Army Major, was running a massive recruitment racket across Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana and New Delhi, along with accomplices. They have duped hundreds of candidates under pretext of providing them jobs in the Army and the Military Engineer Services,” a police statement said.

An Army source said that this is expected to be a much bigger scam than expected and the investigations would reveal the extent of it.

During interrogation, Mr. Kamble, identified as the kingpin of the racket, revealed the names of several accomplices, including women, located in various cities, police said. The operation was carried out on September 11.

“The fraudulent recruitment module established fake training camps at Dehradun in Uttarakhand and Shrigonda in Maharashtra for hundreds of aspirants. The module members impersonated as Army officers and serving Army staff of Recruitment Zones, and each candidate was duped of ₹7-8 lakh,” the statement said. It has also come to light that the module made approximately ₹3-4 crore till date as it was being run across various states with the assistance of his accomplices, it stated.

The accused revealed that the modus operandi of the module was to lure candidates in the above mentioned states with the assistance of fake training camps located there. Candidates were also approached directly at recruitment drives asking them to join the training camps. Even counterfeit joining letters in the name of Ex Southern Army Commander, Chief Engineer Officer and other such posts in the Army were issued, police revealed.

The module managed to procure camping kits, akin to the ones used in the military, from local markets in New Delhi and Dehradun, and provided shelter to aspirants during training. It issued them identity cards as trainees, the statement said.

An investigation is under way and the number of accomplices to Mr. Kamble is expected to be more, given the large number of affected candidates.

